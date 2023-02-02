Contests
Man badly burned in Clermont County house fire: 911 call

A man was badly burned in a Clermont County house fire late Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter flew a Clermont County resident with severe burns from a house fire to a hospital overnight, dispatchers confirm.

It happened in the 2300 block of State Route 131 in Stonelick Township just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The man made it out of his house to seek help at his next-door neighbor’s, according to a recording of the 911 call released early Thursday to FOX19 NOW.

“My neighbor’s house caught on fire. That fire is out, but he’s burnt pretty bad,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

The victim was believed to have second-degree burns on his legs and hands as first responders continued to assess him at the scene, according to a computer-aided dispatch report (CAD).

Air Care flew the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to be at the scene later Thursday as they join the investigation, according to the CAD report.

An overnight supervisor at the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said he was unable to release information.

Fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

