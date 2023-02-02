Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say.

Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday.

First responders found a male employee trapped beneath a safe door. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The investigation is being conducted by Union Township PD with the Cincinnati office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

