Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

(Atlanta News First)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say.

Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday.

First responders found a male employee trapped beneath a safe door. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The investigation is being conducted by Union Township PD with the Cincinnati office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Daughter of Covington man found in Lebanon baffled by his death
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
Police: Rape convict tried to get into elementary school while drunk
Police: Rape convict tried to get into elementary school while drunk
Garage Beer lager's new look
Braxton forms new company eying national growth for signature lager