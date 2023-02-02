Contests
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County

First responders found the man, later identified as 59-year-old John Earhart, trapped beneath a...
First responders found the man, later identified as 59-year-old John Earhart, trapped beneath a safe door
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man crushed to death by a safe door in Milford has been identified.

John Earhart, 59, of Batavia, died after the door fell on him sometime Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Union Township police and fire responded to a workplace accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road, police said.

First responders found the man, later identified as Earhart, trapped beneath a safe door, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation is being conducted by Union Township PD with the Cincinnati office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

