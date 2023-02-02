Contests
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field

Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)(East Cleveland PD)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland.

A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec. 6, 2021.

Meeks pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.
Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

Meeks was out on probation at the time of the murder, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Meeks will be sentenced by Judge Brendan Sheehan on March 22.

