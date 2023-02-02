No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wedding florist is now facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000 total.

Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records.

Her alleged crimes happened from August 2019 to June 2021, documents show.

Pace, the owner of Flowers by Des, is accused of accepting payments from 28 people in Hamilton County for wedding floral service, her indictment reads.

She used texts, Facebook Messenger and emails to communicate with the customers, according to the court documents.

Pace either canceled the contracts within days of the events or failed to appear at the events without notice, a 2021 lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims.

The no-show wedding florist’s alleged victims go beyond Hamilton County.

The lawsuit was filed two years ago in the Green County Common Pleas Court.

She was accused of scamming 48 Ohioans out of more than $50,000, the lawsuit alleges.

Pace allegedly told customers who requested refunds that per their contracts, they had to wait 90 days to receive refunds, then misrepresented to customers the status of their refunds, according to the lawsuit.

In nearly all cases, the attorney general’s office says, Pace did not issue any refunds.

Pace was arrested in November of 2021 for failure to appear, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office website.

Flowers by Des is no longer in business.

