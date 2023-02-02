Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Beavercreek, Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khoransan (ISIS-K), according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Naser Almadaoji, 23, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio, said.

Almadaoji pleaded guilty in November 2021 just before his jury trial was scheduled to begin, said federal officials in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Alamadaoji “admitted to attempting to provide material support - himself, as personnel - to foreign terrorist organizations, namely ISIS and ISIS-K.”

Alamdaoji planned to travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so he could join and receive military training for ISIS-K in support of that terrorist group and ISIS, federal officials said.

“Almadaoji was not just an ideological supporter of terrorism, he attempted to train to fight, assassinate, kidnap and kill, in hopes of employing violence in America on behalf of ISIS,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

