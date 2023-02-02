Contests
Police search for 2 men accused of shoving, carjacking 69-year-old woman

Cincinnati police are searching for two men suspected of committing aggravated robbery in...
Cincinnati police are searching for two men suspected of committing aggravated robbery in Westwood on Jan. 28, 2023.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police.

District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, pointed a handgun at her, and then drove off with her vehicle.

On Tuesday, the suspects were captured on video at the Mini-Mart located on the corner of Cavanaugh and McHenry Avenue.

If anyone has information on the two individuals, police ask that they call Detective J Turner at 513-263-8307.

