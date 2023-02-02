Police search for 2 men accused of shoving, carjacking 69-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police.

District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, pointed a handgun at her, and then drove off with her vehicle.

On Tuesday, the suspects were captured on video at the Mini-Mart located on the corner of Cavanaugh and McHenry Avenue.

Cincinnati Police Department District 3 is investigating an Aggravated Robbery offense that occurred January 28, 2023. Please see attached information. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/n85cJIIqLy — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) February 2, 2023

If anyone has information on the two individuals, police ask that they call Detective J Turner at 513-263-8307.

