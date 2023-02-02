Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

Latest News

'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
RAW: 'Woodstock Willie' gives his prediction
The rescuers pulled the unconscious man from the car the moment it erupted in flames on the Las...
Bodycam: Man rescued from car as it bursts into flames on Las Vegas Strip
Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Blue Bell releases new flavor that will taste similar to fruity cereal
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say