Police: Rape convict tried to get into elementary school while drunk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from a parent shows an intoxicated sex offender trying to get into a local elementary school last month.

Derrick Bailey pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal trespassing after he tried to get into North College Hill Elementary two weeks ago.

The police report shows he was drinking a beer in the lobby of the school trying to get in. He had an open beer in his right hand and had multiple other alcoholic beverages with him.

Bailey didn’t get past the foyer, and the school immediately went into lockdown.

Sholanda Steele was there picking up her son when she saw it unfold.

“He was drunk, he was belligerent, but I didn’t think he was a sex offender,” Steele said. “I though the just walked into there because he was drunk.”

Bailey told officers he just wanted to look around the school and wanted to take a school bus downtown. Officers arrested him and discovered he is not allowed to be on school property because of a prior rape conviction.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in 2009 Bailey raped a woman at knife-point behind an apartment building and threatened to kill her. He was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison. He must register as a sex offender for life as a tier-three offender.

North College Hill Superintendent Eugene Blalock offered the following statement:

“This afternoon, an inebriated individual tried to enter the elementary school at 2:18pm. Safety protocols immediately went into effect; the individual was isolated and unable to enter the building, the police were called, and the building was placed on a brief lockdown until the police escorted the individual off campus.”

Steele says the principal did a great job handling the situation.

“I will give her full credit for that. I ended up sending her an email because the way she handled it was amazing,” she said.

Bailey was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

