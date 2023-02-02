Contests
Reds uniforms to now include Kroger logo, report says

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit is the 2,000th of his career.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds’ uniforms will include a Kroger patch for the 2023 season, according to Terry Lofton of the Sports Business Journal.

The patch of the Cincinnati-based supermarket will go on the sleeve of the jersey, Lofton wrote citing sources.

Kroger will pay $5 million a year for their logo to appear on the Reds’ uniform, the report claims. Fans can expect to see the Kroger logo on the uniforms starting in Spring Training, according to Lofton.

The reported deal between the Reds and Kroger is the latest in a longtime partnership between the two sides.

Kroger already sells Reds-branded bottled water at its stores.

The 2023 MLB season will be the first time the league is allowing uniform sponsorships.

The San Diego Padres were the first MLB team to announce a deal when they partnered with Motorola for $10 million annually.

Front Office Sports reported in October of 2022 that the MLB “is expecting a strong new revenue stream” with the addition of jersey patch deals.

Uniform sponsorships are not a new thing, especially for those who have watched soccer.

Soccer clubs around the world have long had company names and logos across the chest of their jerseys.

North American leagues, aside from the MLS, have just recently started cashing in on jersey sponsors.

The NBA and NHL started allowing jersey patches several years ago.

The NFL is the lone holdout on not allowing sponsorships on game uniforms. Teams are allowed to have sponsor patches on practice jerseys. The Bengals’ practice jerseys include a Fifth Third Bank patch on them.

