Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Self-guided walking tour shows hardships, accomplishments in Oxford

Wayne Embry's impact on Miami University
Wayne Embry's impact on Miami University
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A self-guided walking tour in Oxford gives people a chance to learn about some of the hardships and accomplishments that happened in the city.

FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines takes a closer look at some of the stops along the tour during Black History Month.

Self-guided walking tour shows hardships and accomplishments in Oxford
Wayne Embry's impact on Miami University

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

Latest News

Residents are asked to avoid activities and to keep kids and pets away from the Little Miami...
Sewage flowing into Little Miami River after line breaks
Cincinnati police are searching for two men suspected of committing aggravated robbery in...
Police search for 2 men accused of shoving, carjacking 69-year-old woman
Brandon Ivy
Inmate serving life for ‘brutally strangling’ ex-girlfriend dead in apparent suicide
First responders found the man, later identified as 59-year-old John Earhart, trapped beneath a...
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County