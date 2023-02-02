Contests
Sewage flowing into Little Miami River after line breaks

Residents are asked to avoid activities and to keep kids and pets away from the Little Miami River south of Loveland.
Residents are asked to avoid activities and to keep kids and pets away from the Little Miami River south of Loveland.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Sewage is flowing into a portion of the Little Miami River and health officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

A sewer line broke and released sewage into the river south of downtown Loveland, according to Hamilton County Public Health.

“Considerable sewage may have leaked into the creek,” the health department’s news release said.

Hamilton County Public Health did not say when the sewage line broke and how long it took to realize the breakage.

Residents are asked to avoid activities and to keep kids and pets away from the Little Miami River south of Loveland.

“While the expectation for recreational activity in the river is low this time of year, we are issuing this notice out of an abundance of caution,” says said Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman. “It’s important to keep children, pets and those with compromised immune systems away from water contaminated with sewage.”

