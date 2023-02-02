Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a critical incident that occurred at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

KHNL reports Honolulu police were called to a Mililani-area Walmart parking lot at about 9 a.m. regarding a person who was hit by a car.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the parking lot.

Authorities said the 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet.

Honolulu police said a 40-year-old bystander attempted to help the mother and her child, but the suspect got out of his vehicle and used a “dangerous instrument” to attack him.

Witnesses described the weapon as a crowbar or tire iron that the suspect was using.

“When I got close, I saw a man with a crowbar beating another man who was on the ground,” a witness shared with KHNL. “He [the suspect] wouldn’t stop. He was crazed.”

The witness added that the woman involved appeared to suffer injuries to her legs.

Honolulu first responders said they transported two victims from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna. He is facing charges that include attempted murder, assault and resisting arrest.

Police did not immediately identify the victims involved or give a condition on the baby.

Honolulu police said the incident remains under investigation.

