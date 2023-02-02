Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

A high-ranking member of the Cincinnati police department is among applicants to be the police...
A high-ranking member of the Cincinnati police department is among applicants to be the police chief in Akron.(@CincyPD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG.

Davis was among four finalists for the Cincinnati police chief job. The interim chief, Teresa Theetge, was selected late last year to be the permanent chief and was officially sworn in last month.

Davis could not be immediately reached for comment early Thursday.

It was not immediately clear early Thursday how soon Akron city officials - or a company working on their behalf - would begin the screening process, hold interviews and select finalists for the chief’s job.

Applications were required to be submitted by Monday.

Akron’s mayor appointed Deputy Police Chief Michael Troendle to be the interim chief following the retirement of former chief George Kral, according to the city’s website.

Davis, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1992 as a police recruit and was promoted to the rank of officer later that year.

She rose through the ranks at CPD, working in Districts 1,3,4 and 5; the Major Offenders Unit, Community Oriented Policing Unit, and served as the District One commander before she was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2020.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and attended Ohio University for a master’s degree in Public Administration.

She also is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC), the Southern Police Institute (SPI), the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and the Regional Chamber of Commerce WE LEAD.

Davis is married to CPD Lt. Eric Davis and “is the very proud mother of four children,” according to the city’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Man's girlfriend finds child porn on his phone, turns him in
Woman turns in boyfriend after finding 80+ child porn files on his phone

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Daughter of Covington man found in Lebanon baffled by his death
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school