Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Toledo, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG-TV.

Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among four finalists for the Cincinnati police chief job.

The interim chief, Teresa Theetge, was selected late last year to be the permanent chief and was officially sworn in last month.

Davis could not be immediately reached for comment early Thursday.

New from the I-Team: Here's the list of people who applied to be the next Toledo Police Chief. City/Mayor will vet them before a final choice is made #13abc pic.twitter.com/q66QfUUrNj — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) February 1, 2023

It was not immediately clear early Thursday how soon Toledo city officials - or a company working on their behalf - would begin the screening process, hold interviews and select finalists for the chief’s job.

Applications were required to be submitted by Monday.

Toledo’s mayor appointed Deputy Police Chief Michael Troendle to be the interim chief following the retirement of former chief George Kral, according to the city’s website.

Davis, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1992 as a police recruit and was promoted to the rank of an officer later that year.

She rose through the ranks at CPD, working in Districts 1,3,4 and 5; the Major Offenders Unit, Community Oriented Policing Unit, and served as the District One commander before she was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2020, according to the city’s website.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and attended Ohio University for a master’s degree in Public Administration.

She also is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC), the Southern Police Institute (SPI), the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and the Regional Chamber of Commerce WE LEAD.

Davis is married to CPD Lt. Eric Davis and “is the very proud mother of four children,” according to the city’s website.

