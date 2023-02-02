UC construction forces temporary removal of ‘iconic’ Bearcat statue until 2025

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s campus is going to feel a little bit different after the school temporarily moves its iconic Bearcat statue into storage in the spring due to construction.

According to a UC press release, the statue will be moved into storage on March 6 before crews start breaking ground for a new indoor practice facility at Sheakley Athletic Complex, adjacent to where the Bearcat currently is.

However, UC encourages soon-to-be graduates and students to take their last photos with the 15-foot bronze figurine before it gets tucked away in storage until the summer of 2025.

“I feel like missing out on the opportunity to take pictures with such an iconic statue on UC’s campus is definitely a bit of a letdown,” fifth-year engineering student Alex van Haaren said.

It is no secret that the Bearcat statue is a prominent location on campus. Students, families and alumni take photos in front of the popular structure, especially during college tours and graduation.

“I think almost every graduating class or family has taken a photo in front of [the Bearcat] ever since it was installed a decade ago,” UC fifth-year engineering student Alex van Haaren said. “I remember taking a photo in front of it when I just started to tour UC and being able to take just one more photo when I graduate would have made everything full circle in a way.”

However, the statue not only serves as a photo opportunity, but van Haaren says it is also “a symbol of strength and unity.”

“It shows how fierce our rendition of the Bearcat is and it serves as a symbol that we are all Bearcats and can all come together as one during our time at UC and after,” he explained.

On their commencement website, UC came out with a list of campus photo spots for graduates and includes city attractions as well.

The new indoor facility is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.