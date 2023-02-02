Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

UC construction forces temporary removal of ‘iconic’ Bearcat statue until 2025

UC plans to move its famous Bearcat statue to storage as they begin to break ground on March 6...
UC plans to move its famous Bearcat statue to storage as they begin to break ground on March 6 for its new indoor practice facility.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s campus is going to feel a little bit different after the school temporarily moves its iconic Bearcat statue into storage in the spring due to construction.

According to a UC press release, the statue will be moved into storage on March 6 before crews start breaking ground for a new indoor practice facility at Sheakley Athletic Complex, adjacent to where the Bearcat currently is.

However, UC encourages soon-to-be graduates and students to take their last photos with the 15-foot bronze figurine before it gets tucked away in storage until the summer of 2025.

“I feel like missing out on the opportunity to take pictures with such an iconic statue on UC’s campus is definitely a bit of a letdown,” fifth-year engineering student Alex van Haaren said.

It is no secret that the Bearcat statue is a prominent location on campus. Students, families and alumni take photos in front of the popular structure, especially during college tours and graduation.

“I think almost every graduating class or family has taken a photo in front of [the Bearcat] ever since it was installed a decade ago,” UC fifth-year engineering student Alex van Haaren said. “I remember taking a photo in front of it when I just started to tour UC and being able to take just one more photo when I graduate would have made everything full circle in a way.”

However, the statue not only serves as a photo opportunity, but van Haaren says it is also “a symbol of strength and unity.”

“It shows how fierce our rendition of the Bearcat is and it serves as a symbol that we are all Bearcats and can all come together as one during our time at UC and after,” he explained.

On their commencement website, UC came out with a list of campus photo spots for graduates and includes city attractions as well.

The new indoor facility is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

Latest News

Cincinnati proposed two ordinances for City Council to consider and has filed a lawsuit against...
Cincinnati takes a swing at gun reform with a lawsuit and new ordinances
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Reds uniforms to now include Kroger logo, report says
Naser Almadaoji from Beavercreek, Ohio, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for attempting to...
Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS
Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K