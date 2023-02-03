3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
