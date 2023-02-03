Contests
3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond

Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a...
Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

