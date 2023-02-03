3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.