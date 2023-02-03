Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

Nyles Cecchini, 6, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023.
Nyles Cecchini, 6, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023.(Little Miami School District)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday.

Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary.

“When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey Mouse, and how much he enjoyed being around his peers in class,” Little Miami Early Childhood staff said. “Nyles had a way of making everyone laugh and getting everyone’s attention. He would place his arm or hand on anyone who came close to show his affection. He radiated joy and both staff and students loved him.”

Nyles was a student at Little Miami’s Panther Preschool for three years, the district said.

A visitation for Nyles is being held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home on Feb. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at 4 p.m.

Little Miami Schools says they have no additional comments at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

Latest News

A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale after a man armed with a gun did...
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
Brandon Ivy
Inmate serving life for ‘brutally strangling’ ex-girlfriend dead in apparent suicide
Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale