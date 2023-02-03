6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday.

Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary.

“When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey Mouse, and how much he enjoyed being around his peers in class,” Little Miami Early Childhood staff said. “Nyles had a way of making everyone laugh and getting everyone’s attention. He would place his arm or hand on anyone who came close to show his affection. He radiated joy and both staff and students loved him.”

Nyles was a student at Little Miami’s Panther Preschool for three years, the district said.

It is with the deepest sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our former Panther Preschoolers, Nyles Cecchinni.



As a Panther community, let us join together to lift up Nyles’s family and loved ones during this time. https://t.co/Q2hSL2eBPN pic.twitter.com/0bSCS5egc5 — Little Miami Schools (@LM_Schools) February 2, 2023

A visitation for Nyles is being held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home on Feb. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at 4 p.m.

Little Miami Schools says they have no additional comments at this time.

