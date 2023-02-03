Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was dismissed Friday, according to a Hamilton County judge.

Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger says a hearing was held during which city prosecutors indicated they wanted to dismiss the misdemeanor charge.

Judge Kissinger says he was assured by the city prosecutor that the victim was in agreement with the decision to dismiss with the possibility the charge against Mixon could be reintroduced at any time.

The city prosecutor says more investigation must be done before a decision is made whether to reintroduce the charge, Kissinger said in court.

Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati, the criminal complaint filed Thursday said. “You should be popped in the face I should shoot you, the police can’t get me,” the document said.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the complaint. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Peter Schaffer, Joe Mixon’s agent said Thursday. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation to file charges—because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation—to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

