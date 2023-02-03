Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cincinnati fire displaces 4 children, 2 adults

Fire swept through a Cincinnati home overnight, displacing a family of four including two young...
Fire swept through a Cincinnati home overnight, displacing a family of four including two young children.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire swept through a multi-family home in Sedamsville overnight, displacing six residents including four children and causing $85,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Working smoke detectors were not found on the scene, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist 2 adults and 4 children with shelter.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a multi-family building in the 600 block of Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville just before 3 a.m. Friday, fire officials say.

Cincinnati crews were sent to the residence after a 911 caller reported the building was on fire.

The residents evacuated the residence on their own before fire trucks rolled up.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze within 10 minutes of entry.

Smoke and products of combustion were removed from the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

Latest News

A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run
Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a...
3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale after a man armed with a gun did...
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
Video Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update