Cincinnati fire displaces 4 children, 2 adults

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire swept through a multi-family home in Sedamsville overnight, displacing six residents including four children and causing $85,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Working smoke detectors were not found on the scene, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist 2 adults and 4 children with shelter.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a multi-family building in the 600 block of Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville just before 3 a.m. Friday, fire officials say.

Cincinnati crews were sent to the residence after a 911 caller reported the building was on fire.

The residents evacuated the residence on their own before fire trucks rolled up.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze within 10 minutes of entry.

Smoke and products of combustion were removed from the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

