Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase turns down jersey request from Kansas City’s Willie Gay

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Days before the AFC Championship rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay told reporters “nothing” impressed him the most about the Bengals’ offense.

So Gay might not have been stunned when he asked Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for his jersey, and Chase turned down Gay’s request.

“Hell no!” Chase responded when the two teams met, and then repeated it.

Video from Dov Kleiman via Twitter:

Warning: Do not ask @Real10jayy__ for his jersey



"Hell no, hell naw."

Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are representing the Bengals through Sunday in the Pro Bowl Skills competitions and first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games.

The Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, whose sister tweeted that Sam Hubbard was “kinda fine” after Hubbard’s “Fumble in the Jungle,” tweeted that Thursday’s dodgeball in Las Vegas was rigged:

The script was already written smh they even rigging dodgeball 😑 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) February 3, 2023

