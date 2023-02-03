Contests
Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase turns down jersey request from Kansas City’s Willie Gay

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals running Joe Mixon (28) in the second quarter during a Week 7 NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar- USA Today Sports(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Days before the AFC Championship rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay told reporters “nothing” impressed him the most about the Bengals’ offense.

So Gay might not have been stunned when he asked Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for his jersey, and Chase turned down Gay’s request.

“Hell no!” Chase responded when the two teams met, and then repeated it.

Video from Dov Kleiman via Twitter:

Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are representing the Bengals through Sunday in the Pro Bowl Skills competitions and first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games.

The Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, whose sister tweeted that Sam Hubbard was “kinda fine” after Hubbard’s “Fumble in the Jungle,” tweeted that Thursday’s dodgeball in Las Vegas was rigged:

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

