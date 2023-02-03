Contests
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says

She was allegedly upset over her daughter getting bullied.
(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary.

Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied.

Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is currently at the Kenton County Jail with a $5,000 bond on charges of making terroristic threats.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says there are recordings of several phone calls she made to Latonia Elementary. He says no matter the circumstance, Wright’s alleged comments are “unacceptable.”

“She said she was going to take out school personnel and she was not afraid of going to jail,” Sanders said.

Wright allegedly called the school several times over the situation involving her daughter.

“Was obviously not happy with school personnel, and amongst her complaints about the way her child was being treated, she proceeded to make threats against school personnel,” Sanders said.

A Covington Independent Public Schools spokesperson offered the following statement:

“As a practice, our administration takes all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. In this day and age, no threat can or will be dismissed. When a threat occurs, the district investigates, works with local law enforcement and when warranted, charges will be filed. While we cannot publicly comment on an active investigation, we can assure our parents and students that the school is a safe and secure environment.”

Sanders says his office takes threats seriously even if that person wasn’t planning on following through with them.

“We’re not going to stand for putting teachers or administrators in fear,” he said. “They have a hard enough job as it is.”

Wright will be back in court on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

