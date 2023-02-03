Deadly pedestrian crash near UC puts students on edge—again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-skip crash has been identified.

Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Bolten was not in the crosswalk as he attempted to cross E. Martin Luther King Drive near Short Vine Street in Corryville around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

An unknown vehicle going eastbound hit the 67-year-old and did not stop, officers explained.

“It’s really sad, and it’s scary, because it could’ve happened to anyone. It could’ve happened to me too,” said UC students Amanda Fernandes, one of many students who frequently walk along MLK.

The crash is triggering for those who remember the horrific crash last year when two students were hit by a car, one of whom died.

“It shook everyone up,” said Maria Moorman, who works in the area. “Safety has definitely been on people’s minds in terms of crossing the street, because people often run red lights.”

Fernandes thinks the answer is more security and encouraging drivers to follow existing traffic laws. Emily Forgach, who lives in the area, agrees, but adds crosswalks should allow more time for pedestrians to cross.

“Just thinking about drivers down here, there’s just a general attitude of carelessness,” she said. “It’s very sad.”

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that hit Bolten.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

Eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shut down at Vine Street while the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit investigated.

It has since reopened.

