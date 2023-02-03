Contests
The Flying Pig’s full marathon is already sold out

People from all 50 states and dozens of countries will converge on Cincinnati the first weekend in May.
Flying Pig Marathon sold out; other races still open
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its 25th year in May, and it’s attracting a big crowd.

Six thousand people tied the line to start the marathon’s first installment in 1999. Now 25 years later, the event attracts 30,000-40,000 people across three days of foot races.

The race lengths vary from one mile to 26.2. And if you aren’t already registered for the 26.2 mile distance, you might be out of luck!

“It’s very exciting to announce that the full is basically sold out,” Pig Works President Iris Bush said.

Bush says there’s a wait list for the full marathon and encourages people who want to run to sign up there.

That’s not all: The four-way marathon, where the same person runs the mile, 5k, 10l and marathon spread over three days, is also sold out.

Bush says the popularity of the race is thanks to the milestone year combined with people deferring their entries from the pandemic. Supply chain issues have also forced them to order shirts and medals early.

Bush says the success of the race—the reason people come back year after year—goes beyond the organizers. It’s also the thousands of volunteers and the support from the spectators and the city.

“It’s just amazing how much the city has accepted and really promoted this event and supported it so that people do want to come from all over the country,” Bush added.

People from all 50 states and dozens of countries converge on Cincinnati that first weekend in May. Bush says from first-time marathoners to the shrinking list of people that have done the marathon all 24 years and counting, the flying pig marathon is perfect for everyone.

“We make a conscientious effort to put on a serious event,” Bush continued. ”That helps people to meet their personal goals. Whether they’re a fast, competitive athlete or the person who does want to check it off their bucket list.”

If you would like to register for the races or get on the waitlist, go to this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

