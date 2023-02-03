Contests
Frigid Friday ahead of big warm up next week

Friday is the coldest day of the extended forecast
After a frigid end to the week, warmer air arrives over the weekend with very warm conditions...
After a frigid end to the week, warmer air arrives over the weekend with very warm conditions next week with rain chances.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Layer up Friday, because despite the sunshine, it will be much colder with a high of 27 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

The weekend starts off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid teens and wind chill temperatures in the single digits. As the day progresses, breezy southerly winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Saturday night with the breezy southwesterly winds continuing overnight. Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday afternoon to end the weekend with highs in the middle 40s north of the city to low 50s south. Cloud cover will decrease beginning around dawn and the afternoon will have plenty of sunshine.

Monday will stay warm with sunshine, but clouds move in Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s ahead of rain showers that move into the tri-state Tuesday evening and linger into Wednesday. More rain showers move in Thursday and will keep highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the middle of February with increasing chances for moisture to move into the Ohio River Valley.

