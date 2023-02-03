Contests
Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine...
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine Street in Cincinnati early Friday, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified.

Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Bolten was not in the crosswalk as he attempted to cross E. Martin Luther King Drive near Short Vine Street in Corryville around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

An unknown vehicle going eastbound hit the 67-year-old and did not stop, officers explained.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle which hit Bolten.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

Eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shut down at Vine Street while the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit investigated.

It has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

