Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large.

The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.

According to U.S. Marshall Charles Sanso, the suspect is 43-year-old John Mackey, wanted for a parole violation. He also has additional warrants for assault, domestic violence and breaking and entering.

Mackey fled authorities trying to serve the warrant, leading to a high-speed pursuit in his white Toyota 4Runner down Montana Avenue toward Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Mackey crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 homes after the substation caught fire blocks away.

Friday evening, the outage number is down to around 400. [Map]

Westwood resident Terry Phelps called 911 after he heard the crash followed almost immediately by the “pop” of the power going out.

He says he feared Mackey had been seriously hurt so he told the Cincinnati police dispatcher to request an ambulance. Then he went toward the truck, and he saw a law enforcement officer already on-scene about whom CPD was in the dark.

“They wasn’t aware of any of their officers on-scene,” Phelps said. “I told them that there was an officer on the scene. They asked me to put him on the phone, and he identified as one of the U.S. Marshals.”

The Marshal informed Phelps and the dispatcher that Mackey had left the car and run off.

Mackey has not been located as of Friday evening. The U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies continue to actively searching Montana and Harrison avenues.

As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori Elementary went into lockout due to police activity in the area, Cincinnati Public Schools said. The lockout was lifted at approximately 12:33 p.m.

John Mackey, 43, is wanted for a parole violation by U.S. Marshals. (U.S. Marshals)

