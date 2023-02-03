Mother, 2 sons found dead in Avondale home, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside an Avondale home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

The three people found dead are Eric Johnson Jr., his brother Rodrigo and their mother Darlene, family members tell FOX19 NOW.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a Cincinnati police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found,” the lieutenant said. “Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them.”

Police have not released any details about how the three people died or what happened.

Family members say Friday’s investigation is connected with a murder-suicide that happened in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.