New details expected in deadly Wyoming officer-involved shooting: Watch live

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers is expected to give new details at 2 p.m. Friday on an officer-involved shooting that turned deadly.

Earlier this week, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady said around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, officers responded to 320 Durrell Avenue in Wyoming “for a possible burglary.”

Officers found two people, one of which was later identified by family as 28-year-old Joe Frasure, at the back of the home, according to law enforcement.

The officers gave commands to the two people, but one of them got into a vehicle, McGuffey and Brady said in a joint statement.

Frasure allegedly tried to flee the scene and, in doing so, almost hit a Wyoming officer with the vehicle, they explained. The officer and another cop at the scene shot at the fleeing 28-year-old, the law enforcement officials said.

Wyoming police later said:

“One suspect was in a motor vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. The fleeing suspect then accelerated the vehicle toward the officers, after which the officers defended themselves by discharging their service weapons in an attempt to stop the approaching vehicle. One suspect was injured and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.”

Frasure’s family said he was brain-dead but remained on life support. On Feb. 1, the Hamilton Coroner’s Office said he died.

The 28-year-old was allegedly at the Durrell Avenue address because that’s where his grandmother lived, his family told FOX19 NOW.

The family says he went there to help his sister clear out their grandmother’s apartment after her death three weeks ago.

“He was going through a tough time over her passing, and he was there to help his little sister clean out the place and someone made a bogus call about a burglary,” Frasure’s uncle, Art Tucker, claims.

Wyoming police said they are cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation and review.

