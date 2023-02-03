Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle struck him and then left the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Further updates on his condition were not immediately available.

Eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is shut down at Vine Street until further notice, police say.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is responding to investigate.

