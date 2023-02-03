Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon, police say.

The suspect was not shot, fled in a vehicle and was later apprehended after a lengthy police chase that ended in a crash in Downtown Cincinnati.

It all started at about 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale police say they were on a traffic stop in the area of the 10000 block of Reading Road and heard a gunshot south of their location.

Officers ended the traffic stop to begin investigating the gunshot and notified other officers.

While investigating the gunshot, at around 11:50 p.m., an Evendale officer pulled onto the parking lot of Speedway at 10760 Reading Road and “encountered a man standing outside of his vehicle with a long gun,” the police statement says.

They identified him as Carlos Ramirez, 21.

The officer ordered Ramirez to drop his gun, but he did not comply, police say.

“The officer discharged his firearm at Ramirez but was unsuccessful at stopping him. Ramirez then fled in his vehicle.

A chase ensued that ended in a crash in Downtown Cincinnati, police there confirm.

Ramirez was apprehended and charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and inducing panic.

The Evendale Police Department contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed., according to police.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, Evendale police say they will not be releasing any additional information at this time and without consultation with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

