School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.

The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve a warrant, Thelen said.

As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori Elementary went into lockout due to police activity in the area, Cincinnati Public Schools said. The lockout was lifted at approximately 12:33 p.m.

Nearly 2,000 homes lost power when the vehicle hit the pole, Duke Energy’s spokesperson said.

Duke Energy’s power outage map reported that crews have restored power for over 1,000 residents since the time of the crash.

FOX19 NOW crews are at the scene waiting on an update from officials.

