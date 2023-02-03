Show your ‘love’ for an ex by naming a cat’s litter box after them
The Hamilton animal shelter is taking donations through Feb. 12.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - If you have a special place in your heart for a not-so-special ex, you can their name on a litter box for Valentine’s Day.
The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to get their ex’s name on a littler box for their cats.
To take advantage of this heartfelt offer, all you have to do is make a $5. Donations can be made through Venmo or at the shelter with cash or card.
Donations can be made now through Feb. 12.
The Animal Friends Humane Society will post a video on Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all the litterboxes named in honor of an ex.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.