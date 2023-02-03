Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Toledo Police Departments charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

By Sophie Bates
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot.

“Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying to figure out,” Lawrence said.

TPD found Lawrence’s car parked in an apartment building down the street a few hours after it was stolen last month.

“They called me to come get it. But then, as we’re getting ready to go down there, the lady calls back and says, ‘I’m sorry. They say you can’t recover your car. They’re going to have to tow it,’” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says TPD told her they needed to fingerprint her car before releasing it. They towed her car, and she didn’t hear anything from TPD for weeks.

“I’ve called the tow yard. I’ve called the police, the detectives that have supposedly been working on the case multiple times -many times a week - and nothing,” Lawrence said.

When Lawrence did get someone on the phone, they told her that her car was ready to be picked up five days ago. No one called Lawrence to tell her.

The impound lot employee she spoke with told Lawrence she had to pay $500 to get her car back.

According to a TPD impound lot frequently-asked-questions document, costs to retrieve a vehicle consist of “the tow fee is $160.00, storage is $20.00 per day, plus any additional fees such as extra labor, locksmith, and administrative fees.” The impound fees help pay to keep the impound lot running.

After 13abc contacted TPD and the impound lot about the story, Lawrence received a call from the impound lot informing her they’d reduced her fee to $185.

She paid the fee on Wednesday, but she isn’t happy about it.

“Why am I paying for something that I had nothing to do with or control over,” Lawrence said.

TPD declined 13abc’s request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

Latest News

Gemma Miller, 10, in the aftermath of the horrific accident at a trampoline park in Anderson,...
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
The scene of an alleged deadly stabbing in Forest Park on Friday.
Man stabbed to death in Forest Park
Arctic blast may bring category 4 winds, record cold to Mt. Washington, NH
Arctic blast may bring category 4 winds, record cold to Mt. Washington, NH
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo...
Could the Bengals trade Tee Higgins?