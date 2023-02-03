Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle struck him and then left the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police confirm.

Eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shut down at Vine Street while the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit investigated.

It has since reopened.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.