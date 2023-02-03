Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine...
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine Street in Cincinnati early Friday, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle struck him and then left the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police confirm.

Eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shut down at Vine Street while the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit investigated.

It has since reopened.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

Latest News

A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale after a man armed with a gun did...
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
3 found dead in Avondale home, homicide detectives respond
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale
Homicide Investigators on scene at Canyon Drive in Avondale