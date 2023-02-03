West Chester physical therapist hit with child porn charges

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man on ten counts of child pornography.

Matthew Sigler is out of jail on his own recognizance but is not allowed to have internet access or unrestricted contact with children under the age of 18.

West Chester police are investigating the case and confirm that Sigler is a physical therapist.

A physical therapy practice linked to a man with that name is now listed a permanently closed as of Thursday evening.

The investigation began after authorities receiver a tip about a Snapchat account, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan.

Sigler allegedly viewed or possessed the pornography on or about July 25.

The pornography depicts a minor who is not his child in a state of nudity “where such nudity constitutes a lewd exhibition or involves a graphic focus on the genitals,” the indictment reads.

Sheehan says there were no identifiable victims.

The Ohio Professional Licensure System shows a man by the same name who lives in West Chester holds an active physical therapist license.

State records further show that licensee was disciplined for a 2020 incident during which he allegedly texted an inappropriate photo of himself to a patient.

The records show he receiver a written reprimand and was ordered to pay a $500 fine as well as complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics.”

A letter dated September 202 from the Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board notes Sigler fulfilled those obligations.

Sigler is due in court next week.

