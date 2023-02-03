Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

West Chester physical therapist hit with child porn charges

Authorities acted after getting a tip about a Snapchat account.
(WGEM)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man on ten counts of child pornography.

Matthew Sigler is out of jail on his own recognizance but is not allowed to have internet access or unrestricted contact with children under the age of 18.

West Chester police are investigating the case and confirm that Sigler is a physical therapist.

A physical therapy practice linked to a man with that name is now listed a permanently closed as of Thursday evening.

The investigation began after authorities receiver a tip about a Snapchat account, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan.

Sigler allegedly viewed or possessed the pornography on or about July 25.

The pornography depicts a minor who is not his child in a state of nudity “where such nudity constitutes a lewd exhibition or involves a graphic focus on the genitals,” the indictment reads.

Sheehan says there were no identifiable victims.

The Ohio Professional Licensure System shows a man by the same name who lives in West Chester holds an active physical therapist license.

State records further show that licensee was disciplined for a 2020 incident during which he allegedly texted an inappropriate photo of himself to a patient.

The records show he receiver a written reprimand and was ordered to pay a $500 fine as well as complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics.”

A letter dated September 202 from the Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board notes Sigler fulfilled those obligations.

Sigler is due in court next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Report: Joe Mixon’s agent claims charge will be dropped
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Report: Joe Mixon’s agent claims charge will be dropped
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce says he ‘loves’ Cincinnati, heaps praise on the Bengals
More than a thousand people come to Covington for a Kona Ice convention
Kona Ice ‘Konvention’ brings big bucks to Northern Kentucky
Kenton County animal shelter vastly overcrowded: ‘We need our community’