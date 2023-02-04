Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

1 dead, 1 injured in Middletown shooting, police say

Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another person is hospitalized after a shooting happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to Middletown police.

Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot.

Once they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers say one person died at the scene, and another was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

The second victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine...
Deadly pedestrian crash near UC puts students on edge—again
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase turns down jersey request from Kansas City’s Willie Gay

Latest News

Thousands of runners attend the annual Cincinnati Cyclones 5K/10K event.
Runners take the streets for annual Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K
Ask Ashlee discusses Valentines Day giveaway at the Kinley Hotel
Ask Ashlee discusses Valentines Day giveaway at the Kinley Hotel
Sister Keli discusses Hoxworth's latest blood drive, Freedom Center's "Beyond the Mask"
Sister Keli discusses Hoxworth's latest blood drive, Freedom Center's "Beyond the Mask"
Runners take the streets for annual Frozen Cyclones 5K/10K
Runners take the streets for annual Frozen Cyclones 5K/10K