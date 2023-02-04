1 dead, 1 injured in Middletown shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another person is hospitalized after a shooting happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to Middletown police.

Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot.

Once they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers say one person died at the scene, and another was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

The second victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

