Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday night for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize.

The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a minuscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots to roll over and increase for months.

The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase turns down jersey request from Kansas City’s Willie Gay
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine...
Deadly pedestrian crash near UC puts students on edge—again
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured

Latest News

Ask Ashlee discusses Valentines Day giveaway at the Kinley Hotel
Ask Ashlee discusses Valentines Day giveaway at the Kinley Hotel
Sister Keli discusses Hoxworth's latest blood drive, Freedom Center's "Beyond the Mask"
Sister Keli discusses Hoxworth's latest blood drive, Freedom Center's "Beyond the Mask"
Several streets downtown will close temporarily to accommodate the annual Cincinnati Cyclones'...
Runners take the streets for annual Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K
Three bodies found in a vacant Michigan apartment identified as the three men who went missing....
Bodies found in Mich. identified as missing rappers