Dry Weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid teens and wind chill temperatures in the single digits. As the day progresses, breezy southerly winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. With the wind it will be chilly to cool afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Saturday late afternoon, evening and night with the breezy southwesterly winds continuing overnight. Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday afternoon to end the weekend with highs in the middle 40s north of the city to low 50s south. Cloud cover will decrease beginning around dawn and the afternoon will have plenty of sunshine.

Monday will stay warm with sunshine, but clouds move in Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s ahead of rain showers that move into the tri-state Tuesday evening and linger into Wednesday. More rain showers move in Thursday and will keep highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the middle of February with increasing chances for moisture to move into the Ohio River Valley.

