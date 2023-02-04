Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Dry Weekend!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid teens and wind chill temperatures in the single digits. As the day progresses, breezy southerly winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. With the wind it will be chilly to cool afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Saturday late afternoon, evening and night with the breezy southwesterly winds continuing overnight. Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday afternoon to end the weekend with highs in the middle 40s north of the city to low 50s south. Cloud cover will decrease beginning around dawn and the afternoon will have plenty of sunshine.

Monday will stay warm with sunshine, but clouds move in Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s ahead of rain showers that move into the tri-state Tuesday evening and linger into Wednesday. More rain showers move in Thursday and will keep highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the middle of February with increasing chances for moisture to move into the Ohio River Valley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase turns down jersey request from Kansas City’s Willie Gay
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Short Vine...
Deadly pedestrian crash near UC puts students on edge—again
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured

Latest News

Travel Impacts from next winter storm
Clear and Very Cold Overnight
Clear and Cold Overnight
Overnight Forecast - Single Digit Wind Chills to Start Your Day
After a frigid end to the week, warmer air arrives over the weekend with very warm conditions...
Frigid Friday ahead of big warm up next week
Cyclones game tonight will be cold, but quiet with mostly clear skies as you walk into Heritage...
Frigid Friday, but warming up for the weekend!