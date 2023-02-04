Contests
Judge sets $762K bond for suspect in connection with Evendale officer-involved shooting

Carlos Ramirez, 21, is being charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and inducing panic.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $762,000 bond Saturday for a suspect police say was armed with a gun and did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon in Evendale.

According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of felonious assault, four counts of aggravated menacing, and inducing panic.

Evendale police were conducting a traffic stop in the area when they heard a gunshot near the 10000 block of Reading Road, according to an affidavit.

While investigating the gunshot around 11:50 p.m., an Evendale officer pulled onto the parking lot of Speedway at 10760 Reading Road and “encountered a man standing outside of his vehicle with a long gun,” a police statement said.

Officers soon identified the suspect as Ramirez.

The affidavit says Ramirez was holding a gun during the incident and failed to comply with officers to drop his weapon.

Court documents say the officer fired his gun at Ramirez but was unsuccessful at stopping him.

Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, leading them on a chase for several miles from Evendale into Downtown Cincinnati.

Ramirez was arrested after his vehicle crashed into the Metro bus, according to Evendale police.

Court documents say his bond equals $762,000. The judge set at $500 for each aggravated menacing count. In addition, the judge set a $750,000 bond for the felonious assault charge and $10,000 for inducing panic. He also has to wear an electronic monitoring unit.

