Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man stabbed to death in Forest Park

A man is jailed on charges with the victim’s murder.
The scene of an alleged deadly stabbing in Forest Park on Friday.
The scene of an alleged deadly stabbing in Forest Park on Friday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night, according to Forest Park police.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in or near a home on Cascade Road.

Officers responded on a report of a person injured in an assault. They found 44-year-old Steven Lambert suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Life Squad transported Lambert to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect, 43-year-old Justin Toran Sr., was identified soon afterward.

Toran fled the scene in a car after the stabbing but was later caught and taken to the Forest Park Police Department.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 8:39 p.m. on a murder charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
Sotto restaurant in Downtown Cincinnati
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

Latest News

Arctic blast may bring category 4 winds, record cold to Mt. Washington, NH
Arctic blast may bring category 4 winds, record cold to Mt. Washington, NH
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo...
Could the Bengals trade Tee Higgins?
Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season