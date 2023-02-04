Man stabbed to death in Forest Park
A man is jailed on charges with the victim’s murder.
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night, according to Forest Park police.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. in or near a home on Cascade Road.
Officers responded on a report of a person injured in an assault. They found 44-year-old Steven Lambert suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Life Squad transported Lambert to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a suspect, 43-year-old Justin Toran Sr., was identified soon afterward.
Toran fled the scene in a car after the stabbing but was later caught and taken to the Forest Park Police Department.
He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 8:39 p.m. on a murder charge.
