Man stabbed to death in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night, according to Forest Park police.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in or near a home on Cascade Road.

Officers responded on a report of a person injured in an assault. They found 44-year-old Steven Lambert suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Life Squad transported Lambert to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect, 43-year-old Justin Toran Sr., was identified soon afterward.

Toran fled the scene in a car after the stabbing but was later caught and taken to the Forest Park Police Department.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 8:39 p.m. on a murder charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.