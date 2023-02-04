Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old recovering after a traumatic accident at a trampoline park is trying to find the medical professionals who rushed to her aid.

Gemma Miller was badly hurt last Sunday at a business in Anderson Township, according to her mother, Megan.

Gemma broke her tibia and fibula. “My leg snapped,” she recalled. “It hurt so bad.”

Her mother gestured to Gemma’s leg: “It was just bent to the side.”

Immediately after the accident, a man sped to Gemma’s side and helped stabilize her leg.

“A man comes over to my shoulder and he’s like, ‘I’m a doctor, please let me help,’” Megan said.

A nursed sped over as well. “The literally helped save my daughter’s leg,” Megan wrote Monday on Facebook. “The EMTs and ED doctors all agreed. They are angels!”

But neither Gemma nor Megan committed their names to memory, sending them on a week-long search. It ended Friday when Megan says the doctor’s wife reached out saying her husband doesn’t need to be thanks—that he’s happy enough to hear Gemma is doing well.

The doctor’s wife also told Megan he wasn’t even supposed to be at the park on Sunday. “Just right place, right time.”

“When you’re a mom,” Megan said Friday, “you want to be able to protect your children at all costs. And that’s my job, my number one job is to protect. And I was not able to protect Gemma that day.”

Gemma had back-to-back surgeries at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Sunday evening. Her recovery will last several months.

Mother and daughter remain in awe at the two caregivers who set Gemma’s leg at the trampoline park using makeshift items.

“They’re truly special people—to jump into action and help a child they didn’t know and they didn’t have to,” Megan said.

The identity of the nurse is still unknown. Gemma hopes to reach her still.

“Thank you so much for helping,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain that day, but you guys stepped forth to help me with my broken bone.”

