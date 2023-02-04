Runners take the streets for annual Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several runners will participate in the annual Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K run on Saturday morning.

It will start at 9 a.m. and will benefit the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation and support the youth hockey programs in the community.

The race will take runners along the Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center underneath Second Street.

Several streets in the downtown area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until around 12:00 p.m.

Every runner will receive the following:

Long Sleeve Tech Shirt

Finisher Medal

One Cyclones Voucher Good For Any 2022-23 Regular Season Home Game

Hot Chocolate after the race

