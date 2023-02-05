Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Breezy and warm Sunday before a warm and wet work week

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be another warm day with breezy conditions. Gusts will reach up to 30 miles per hour from the southwest, which will aid in delivering another day with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. However, skies will be mostly cloudy and there will even be a chance for a few late-day sprinkles.

The work week starts off cool with Monday morning lows in the mid-to-upper 20s along with partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Warmer air moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures only fall into the low 40s.

Tuesday will have cloudy skies with warm highs in the mid 50s thanks to breezy winds ahead of late day rain showers. Rain showers will taper off briefly Tuesday night before returning again on Wednesday, though it’ll be isolated in nature, so not a complete washout. Again, rain showers along with breezy winds will move back into the tri-state on Thursday, and this could create some soaking conditions. Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid 50s, though changes move in starting Friday.

Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s, but we can’t rule out a slight chance of late-day rain showers in the tri-state. We’re monitoring a system that moves in Friday night into Saturday morning that may bring a wintry mix to the tri-state as colder air arrives next weekend.

Expect warmer-than-normal conditions to dominate the forecast through the middle of February with opportunities for moisture, though not every day looks wet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Arrest warrant out for Joe Mixon; agent claims charge will be dropped
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
Homicide investigators were on the scene investigating in Avondale with three people found dead...
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

Latest News

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
A warming trend continues into next week, though rain chances will also be introduced starting...
Breezy and warm Sunday before a warm and wet work week
Tracking gusty winds on Sunday afternoon.
Breezy and warm Sunday with late day sprinkles
Breezy and warm Sunday on the way!