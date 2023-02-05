Breezy and warm Sunday before a warm and wet work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have mostly cloudy skies with mild lows in the mid 30s. Winds will still gust up to 25 miles per hour at times!

Sunday will be another warm day with breezy conditions. Gusts will reach up to 30 miles per hour from the southwest, which will aid in delivering another day with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. However, skies will be mostly cloudy and there will even be a chance for a few late-day sprinkles.

The work week starts off cool with Monday morning lows in the mid-to-upper 20s along with partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Warmer air moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures only fall into the low 40s.

Tuesday will have cloudy skies with warm highs in the mid 50s thanks to breezy winds ahead of late day rain showers. Rain showers will taper off briefly Tuesday night before returning again on Wednesday, though it’ll be isolated in nature, so not a complete washout. Again, rain showers along with breezy winds will move back into the tri-state on Thursday, and this could create some soaking conditions. Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid 50s, though changes move in starting Friday.

Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s, but we can’t rule out a slight chance of late-day rain showers in the tri-state. We’re monitoring a system that moves in Friday night into Saturday morning that may bring a wintry mix to the tri-state as colder air arrives next weekend.

Expect warmer-than-normal conditions to dominate the forecast through the middle of February with opportunities for moisture, though not every day looks wet.

