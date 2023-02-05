Cincinnati Cyclones goalie honors late mother during“fight cancer” night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati Cyclones goalie honored his late mother in a special way during Saturday night’s “Fight Cancer” Night at Heritage Bank Center.

Beck Warm, 23, paid a special tribute to his mother, who died of breast cancer on June 8, 2022.

He says he was inspired to have his mom’s name on the back of his helmet, ensuring that she was with him spiritually while he stopped 24 shots for the team, helping the team win five to four against Toledo Walleye Saturday night.

“It’s definitely part of my why. I think it’s really important to have purpose and a ‘why’ when you are doing things and especially when there’s hard times throughout sport and life,” Warm said. “You need to have a sense of purpose, and you need to have a reason to do things. She always has, and all of my family members and my girlfriend have always been a big part of my reasons.”

Warm says his mom, Wendy, was diagnosed with cancer when he was 19 years old and was cancer free during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned, and she passed away on June 8, 2022.

Warm says that he had a finger injury and then tore his MCL around that time, so he was able to spend the last few months with his mother before she passed away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.