Cincinnati Zoo plans for colorful blooms this spring

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is starting to plan for its annual “Zoo Blooms” celebration.

The zoo and botanical garden will be filled with more than 100,000 tulips, one million daffodils, flowering trees, shrubs, and other spring bulbs exploding with color.

Steve Foltz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s Head of Horticulture, says there will be 50,000 annuals at that zoo. All of which are donated by companies from all over the country and in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“They want their product out in front of all the people that come to the zoo. Then we work with companies all over the Greater Cincinnati area of the nurseries and garden centers,” Foltz said.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio, with one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest.

Zoo Blooms kicks off Saturday, April 1.

