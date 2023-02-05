Dry and warm start to the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be partly cloudy with winds dying down with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny later in the day. Pleasant conditions are expected with light northerly winds and a high of 48° later in the day.

Monday night will be mild with lows only falling in the mid-to-upper 30s. Tuesday will have variably cloudy skies along with gusty winds that will bump afternoon highs into the mid 50s. In addition, a front moving into dry air will enter the tri-state in the afternoon and evening, bringing isolated to widely scattered rain showers with it.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers early, but more scattered rain showers later in the day with soaking rain showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rainfall up to a half of an inch will be possible, leaving the potential for ponding water on some roadways Thursday morning. Disruptions to the Thursday morning commute appear to be limited at this time.

Thursday will have isolated to widely scattered rain showers linger in the morning before ending in the early afternoon under variably cloudy skies. It’ll still be very warm thanks to breezy winds keeping highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will start dry with mostly cloudy skies, but isolated rain showers move into the tri-state later in the day. Friday is also mild with highs in the mid 40s, but cooler air moves in to start the weekend. We’re monitoring a system that moves in Friday night into Saturday morning that may bring a wintry mix to the tri-state.

Saturday’s cool weather will be brief, as warmer air returns quickly on Sunday with drier air. Expect warmer-than-normal conditions to dominate the forecast through the middle of February with opportunities for moisture, though not every day looks wet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.