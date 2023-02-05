Online petition calls for mother of Travis, Jason Kelce to perform coin toss at Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A petition to the NFL is going around for the mother of two big football stars and former UC Bearcats players, Travis and Jason Kelce, to participate in the coin toss at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Arizona.

Travis is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason is the offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both brothers grew up in Ohio and will be playing against each other during the Super Bowl for the first time ever. The push is for their mother, Donna, to do the coin toss before the game.

“Football moms work so hard and give so much, this is a great way to honor a woman that raised two elite athletes and let her have a part in the once-in-a-lifetime historic moment of two brothers facing each other in the Super Bowl,” said Tank Brocklehurst, who started the petition. “History is being made, let’s let her have a part in it!”

So far, 143,600 people have signed the petition with a goal of 150,000 signatures.

