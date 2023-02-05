Contests
Online petition calls for mother of Travis, Jason Kelce to perform coin toss at Super Bowl

Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.(CNN/KYW)
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A petition to the NFL is going around for the mother of two big football stars and former UC Bearcats players, Travis and Jason Kelce, to participate in the coin toss at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Arizona.

Travis is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason is the offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both brothers grew up in Ohio and will be playing against each other during the Super Bowl for the first time ever. The push is for their mother, Donna, to do the coin toss before the game.

“Football moms work so hard and give so much, this is a great way to honor a woman that raised two elite athletes and let her have a part in the once-in-a-lifetime historic moment of two brothers facing each other in the Super Bowl,” said Tank Brocklehurst, who started the petition. “History is being made, let’s let her have a part in it!”

So far, 143,600 people have signed the petition with a goal of 150,000 signatures.

FOX19 NOW will be airing special coverage of the Super Bowl all week long leading up to the Big Game. The Super Bowl will air on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

