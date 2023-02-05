Contests
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow

Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday...
Warren County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.

The SWAT team got there around 4:30 a.m. and left around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

